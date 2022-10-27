Leadership is not always defined as someone that takes charge of every situation. Instead, leadership is a balance of listening, transparency, accountability, willingness to have a conversation, inspiring others, providing solutions and working together with the great people of our community.
We have all seen enough people running for office that want to force their agenda, but this year we have an opportunity to elect a proven leader that has brought solutions to our community for the past 12 years; that person is Andrew Myers.
Andrew Myers is running to be our next State Representative. He is a small business owner, attorney, husband and father of four. Andrew has a proven leadership record of serving our communities, including mine, as a Planning Chair, City Council Member, Parks Chair, and as a volunteer at the Westonka Food Shelf and area non-profits. He has made a lasting impact in our communities.
He has worked on everything from water tower replacements, water treatment plant refurbishing, phosphorus reduction, city budgets, budget forecasting, trail and park development, expanding voting access, code enforcement, bonding, city contracts, highway safety projects and more. He has also served as a liaison for local fire and police department and is the only candidate endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.
Andrew is the only candidate that can use his professional experience as an attorney and mediator to bring people together for fair and reasonable solutions. I know that Andrew’s true alignment is with his community and neighbors. To me, this demonstrates that public service is possible and we need Andrew Myers in the Minnesota House. Please join me in voting for Andrew Myers for Minnesota House this Nov. 8.
