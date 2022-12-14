We want to respond to misleading signs and a letter to the editor.
The Mills Church project open house at Minnetonka City Hall was impressive. So much work has been done to please the neighbors, including new designs, scaling back the size, and comprehensive fact sheets explaining the project and affordable housing.
Please take the time to read the fact sheet (City of Minnetonka/Mills Church project webpage) as it includes everything from increase in traffic, who will be buying these homes, and how it will impact property values. And, it explains how the project transforms nontaxable land into property tax paying lots. We need affordable housing in Minnetonka. It’s a goal in Minnetonka’s 2040 Comprehensive plan. This project is a unique, positive financial benefit for the city, schools, and neighborhood.
The facts are, projects like this have been extensively studied. An aggregate of over 62 independent studies found that affordable housing developments most often show positive and neutral impacts on communities property values. The “feeling” that affordable housing lowers property values is an unfortunate vestige of red-lining.
This project is not high density. Ten homes in 2 acres is medium density. The signs around the neighborhood are disingenuous, implying the redevelopment is destroying the Historic Minnetonka Mills. The historic part of Minnetonka Mills (the city hall building) has already been donated to the historical society by Mills Church. What is truly being destroyed is the unsightly parking lot south of the church.
In terms of an increase in traffic, we lived on an eight house, 2 acre cul-de-sac on Linde Lane a couple blocks away with similar medium density to these plans. Our kids played on the road all the time and it was not crowded with cars. People don’t all go to work at the same time, and many work from home now.
We understand the neighbors concerns with rezoning and future city projects, and just not liking change. But this project is not high density or replacing anything historic, and will have a minimal increase in traffic. The benefits are huge, and we need affordable housing. Our kids and families need affordable housing.
