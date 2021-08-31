To the Editor:
Change is in the air this autumn as voters in Wayzata School District have a chance to choose new school board members. Three seats are up in the 2021 election.
My friend, Milind Sohoni, has thrown his hat in the ring along with eleven others. With a crowded field, let’s see what sets Milind apart when it comes to candidates for Wayzata School Board.
Dr. Sohoni has a Ph.D. and years of corporate experience as a chemist and in management. He also holds an MBA from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School. In addition to corporate leadership roles, he owned and operated the UPS Store near Ridgedale for 15 years — invaluable experience keeping a tight lid on costs and expenses with no compromise on quality. He has worked with budgets both large and modest. His heart is with Wayzata students, families, and staff but he will watch over our tax dollars with care because being fiscally prudent is now second nature to him.
Perhaps because his two children spent their K-12 years in the Wayzata district, Milind is very loyal to our schools. Both his son and daughter were inspired to enter the field of education themselves. Though they graduated some time ago, Milind continues to be engaged and active in the Wayzata Schools community. He’s involved with the Curriculum, Instruction and Technology Advisory Committee as well as Wayzata’s Legislative Action Committee.
Since he sold his UPS Store, he has the time and energy to devote to the board’s work. I urge you to visit his website www.sohoniforschoolboard.com for more information. Please feel free to email Milind with your questions or concerns at Sohoniforschoolboard@gmail.com. I think you will be impressed with Milind as a candidate and will want to join me in voting for him.
Clara McIver
Plymouth
