One of the things we appreciate most about Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is that they know the people of Minnesota are a vital source of ideas, input and inspiration about how to make our neighborhoods better places to live. One example of many, of how Walz and Flanagan are personally connected to our communities, is public safety.
When unrest took place in Brooklyn Center, Gov. Walz personally reached out for input because officers from both St. Louis Park and Hopkins were there on the ground helping to manage the unrest. Both the governor and lieutenant governor came to communities such as ours as part of their public safety tour and got inspiration for their budget proposal from some of the programs we’ve created. The increased funding for law enforcement that the governor and lieutenant governor successfully worked with Democrats and Republicans to secure was a direct result of coming to communities across the metro, and Minnesota, and listening to the needs and desires of the people.
Gov. Walz has been a guest to Minnesota Mayors Together – a nonpartisan group of urban and rural mayors from around the state – to hear about what’s happening in cities and what our needs are across a range of issues including public safety. He has also made it a habit to regularly check in with mayors for their input and to ask if he can do anything to help.
Of any elected officials, mayors and city council members tend to be the closest to the people, and our neighbors trust us because they know and interact with us on a near daily basis. Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan recognize this fact, which is why they are constantly by our side working with us to support our communities. We are grateful for that, and as a result we have joined a group of 10 mayors from the west metro to enthusiastically endorse their reelection.
Vote for Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan by Nov. 8!
