As the longest serving Hennepin County court administrator and public safety administrator, I write to express my support for Martha Holton Dimick as the only sensible choice for Hennepin County Attorney. I have worked extensively for years with both candidates, only Martha is capable of doing a good job for taxpayers and residents.
In the past 25 years Martha has served as a county attorney, city prosecutor and felony level judge. She is tough yet fair and balanced. Throughout her years, she has worked well with others to solve problems yet the buck always stops with her.
By law and oath, judges cannot comment here on candidates but rest assured if that were possible a vast majority would support Martha and sign below. That would not be true with her opponent who seeks to “defund” local police we count on and seems more interested in persecuting cops than prosecuting criminals.
Let us not make the mistake made in Baltimore, San Francisco and Los Angeles by electing a “defund” far left candidate that will not stem the tide on crime.
Instead tell your Hennepin friends, taxpayers and residents to vote for the only sensible candidate: Retired Judge and Prosecutor Martha Holton Dimick.
Mark Thompson
Wayzata
Thompson is a retired Hennepin County court administrator and public safety administrator.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.