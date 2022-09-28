To the Editor:

I’m writing to you today to express my support for Virginia Mancini for the St. Louis Park School Board. I had the pleasure of meeting Virginia when I was appointed to the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission in 2020, where she served her term faithfully, including time as the chairperson. On the commission, I saw the depths to which Virginia cares about St. Louis Park, the breadth of knowledge and experience she has in public education, her concern for the whole wellbeing of the whole person, and the tireless drive she has for a more equitable world and community.

Load comments