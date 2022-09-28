I’m writing to you today to express my support for Virginia Mancini for the St. Louis Park School Board. I had the pleasure of meeting Virginia when I was appointed to the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission in 2020, where she served her term faithfully, including time as the chairperson. On the commission, I saw the depths to which Virginia cares about St. Louis Park, the breadth of knowledge and experience she has in public education, her concern for the whole wellbeing of the whole person, and the tireless drive she has for a more equitable world and community.
Virginia led the Human Rights Commission in the midst of COVID and led courageously in finding ways for the commission to connect safely with our community in the work of being more active and efficient in advocating for the rights of marginalized communities in St. Louis Park. What I witnessed her bring to the city of St. Louis Park through the Human Rights Commission she currently brings and will continue to bring to St. Louis Park through the School Board.
Virginia understands that it takes the whole community to give our schools what they need in order for our students to thrive. Because of this, she not only brings a depth of academic experience, she also is deeply embedded enough into the fabric of the St. Louis Park community, enabling her to work collaboratively with students, teachers, parents and neighbors on behalf of our schools. She possesses the knowledge, skills and wisdom to get the right things done, and she does it with conviction and compassion. The intersection of her experience in public education with her connection to the St. Louis Park community make her a tremendous asset to the St. Louis Park School Board.
As a St. Louis Park parent, I will be voting for Virginia Mancini for the St. Louis Park School Board, and I hope you will too. She posses both the competency and character to remain a powerful and effective servant on our School Board.
