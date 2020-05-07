To the Editor:
I applaud the work of Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature to address COVID-19. We are experiencing a pandemic of unknown proportions and we must respond immediately.
As we work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we also must continue our efforts to reduce tobacco use and reverse the youth e-cigarette epidemic. Almost every day we learn more about how dangerous COVID-19 is for people with lungs weakened by chronic disease, asthma and tobacco use. There is no better time for us to stand up for healthy lungs, especially among our youth.
As a director of Hopkins Public Schools Board and a parent, it is especially worrisome to me that students are vaping at the junior high level. What further disturbs me is that there are young students who are able to easily acquire vaping products from older students. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 102,100 Minnesota youth are projected to die from smoking. It is therefore imperative to me that students at the junior high and high school level should not have access to tobacco products.
More than 25% of 11th graders have vaped, according to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey and 11% of 8th-graders are vaping, which has nearly doubled in three years.
When our lawmakers return to finish the 2020 session, I encourage them to make youth tobacco prevention a top priority. Adopting statewide Tobacco 21 and investing in youth prevention are two realistic ways to reverse the youth tobacco epidemic. There are more than 70 cities that have enacted T21 policies, but it’s time all Minnesota youth were protected.
Tanya Khan
Hopkins
Tanya Khan is a director on the Hopkins Public Schools Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.