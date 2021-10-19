To the Editor:
I have been an election judge for over 12 years and welcomed the change to ranked choice voting. The problem with our old system was simple: almost nobody voted in the city council primaries - just 4%. We justifiably hold our city to high standards, and this did not achieve them. Ranked choice voting combines the primary and general election into a single day when more people will vote and more candidates will be on the ballot.
Even though the city of Minnetonka has shared the following information in many ways, it’s worth repeating:
You don’t have to rank all the candidates if you don’t want to. Rank candidates as long as you have a preference between the candidates.
Do not rank the same candidate as your first, second and third choice. This gives no advantage to that candidate.
If your first-choice candidate is eliminated, your vote will count for your second-choice candidate. It will not hurt the chances of your first-choice candidate if you make a second choice.
If you vote for only one candidate and they are eliminated, and no other candidate has a majority of votes, you have lost your opportunity to weigh in on the remaining candidates and your ballot won’t continue to the final round when the winner is decided. This is like voting in the primary election and then not showing up to vote in the general election.
School board elections won’t use ranked choice voting. As always, you can vote for up to three candidates for school board, but you don’t rank them.
To preview your ballot, visit mnvotes.org. For more details about ranked choice voting, see RankYourVote.org.
The election judges are happy to answer your questions on Election Day or during in-person early voting at city hall. Trust me, voters of all ages ask for help. For some it is the first time they have voted, and others just want to be sure they are doing it correctly. Be sure to vote on or before Nov. 2!
Jeanne Lutgen
Minnetonka
