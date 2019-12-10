To the Editor:
I could not agree more with the article about looking out for your neighbors this winter, from the Nov. 7 edition. I would like to add to the recommendations in the article to take some time and check your neighbors’ smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.
A fire in the home these days is more dangerous than ever due to many factors. These factors include open floor plans, lightweight construction, and the contents of our homes, we tend to have more stuff and the stuff we have produces heavy toxins when it burns.
These factors have reduced our home fire escape time to an average of only 3 minutes before we are overcome by smoke or flames or both. Carbon Monoxide, CO, is a poisonous gas which is also called the silent killer. Without these alarms we would likely not know it is there. These alarms should be placed within 10 feet of every bedroom and are an essential safety tool for every home. Please take the time to check your alarms and your neighbors as it may save a life some day.
Sara Ahlquist
Minnetonka
