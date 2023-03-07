Minnesotans are ready for a comprehensive state-administered Paid Family and Medical Leave program where no Minnesotan is left behind, no matter your occupation. It’s past time we treat our families with the care and time we all deserve, whether we’re welcoming newborns and giving them the best chance to thrive, caring for our aging parents, or caring for ourselves as we face medical challenges of our own.
For too long corporations, through the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, have blocked PFML policies on the grounds that it is too hard for businesses or that some workers just aren’t deserving. Our current patchwork of employer-granted benefits leaves more than three out of four working Minnesotans without access to paid family or medical leave, including my own family.
My father passed away last year after a hard fight with cancer. My family and I were among the majority of Minnesotans with inadequate FML policies. In his final weeks we were forced to juggle our time between caring for him and our jobs, which meant missing out on too many final moments. We were among the few fortunate families, however, in that my mother could leave the workforce altogether and care for him full time – an imperfect option that, for far too many Minnesotan families, comes with disastrous financial implications.
There are companion bills in both the Minnesota House (HF2) and Minnesota Senate (SF2) currently making their way through the legislature, and there are lobbyists working to exclude some Minnesotans based on where they work, who they work for, and what their profession is.
I’m hopeful in the next month we’ll see Saint Louis Park and neighboring cities pass resolutions in support of PFML without exceptions.
This legislative session brings with it a historic opportunity to pass a strong, PFML policy that will finally protect all Minnesotans, and give all of us the ability to care for our loved ones and ourselves, no matter what stage of life we are in. We have abundant resources to do this, and it is time to deliver!
