As you prepare for the upcoming November election, I’d like to share with you why you should vote for the incumbent candidate, Molly MacDonald, for Wayzata City Council.
I have known Molly 20+ years. We met under sad and difficult circumstances; in 2004 our young neighbor was diagnosed with cancer. My husband and I had known this young man most of his life and as neighbors we supported the family in any way we could. We also watched this group of Wayzata kids band together to support their friend and each other as they said goodbye to their best friend. Molly understands community and understands what it means to support people.
As time healed our wounds, Molly came to work for our retail store on Lake Street, Wayzata. We understood the value of her people skills and her connection to the community. She was a perfect fit.
Molly comes from a family of entrepreneurs and she was driven to have a store of her own on Lake Street. After a few years, Molly bought into our store and we became business partners. She is now the sole owner of the retail store and we’re swollen with pride as we watch her succeed! She works hard to support the needs of the people of Wayzata through her business, and this has made a positive impact on downtown Wayzata.
As a council member, Molly is dedicated to the community and the residents. If you know Molly, you understand she is not afraid to speak up and ask questions. She is thoughtful and intentional about her decisions on the council and how they affect the residents of Wayzata. She is young and bright, but also has a deep understanding and passion for her hometown. I hope you will support Molly MacDonald for Wayzata City Council this election.
