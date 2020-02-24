To the Editor:
Over the last three years, a diverse group of community stakeholders has worked on Artspace in Hopkins, an affordable live-work space for artists who commit to sharing their gifts with the local community. This included city staff, community partners and Artspace, a Minnesota-based, nationally-recognized organization that creates affordable housing and workspace for artists and small creative businesses.
This collaboration is a rich opportunity for Hopkins to achieve its comprehensive plan and mandate for more density through a values-based project. Not only will it contribute to more affordable housing for workers, teachers and skilled-trades people from local creative industries and small businesses in our community, it will also enrich the existing community and downtown corridor through a deeper sense of identity, place and belonging. Research on Artspace shows how even their most proximate neighborhoods have benefited from increased economic development and stronger community bonds.
In the planning process, a number of sites were reviewed, and Lot 800 was collaboratively decided on as the best fit for the community among the available options, avoiding the reduction of much needed Central Business District parking while also using realistically available land that could be attained at a cost that would still enable an aesthetically-pleasing project.
Lot 800 is an under-utilized parking lot on the edge of downtown. It enables walkability and is nearby other public places like the library and Hopkins Center for the Arts. It is already bounded on three sides by public or commercial property: the bike trail to the north, commercial properties to the east and south, with one block zoned for single-family or duplex homes to the west—half of which are already multi-family residences (duplexes). Best of all, from the perspective of a homeowner on the Avenues, it is close enough to enable meaningful relationships between households on the Avenues and those who would be joining our community through Artspace.
Lot 800 is the right place for Artspace and it’s the right place for Hopkins. I urge the city council to approve this critical project right away.
Andrew Wright
Hopkins
