To the Editor:
Almost every person in Plymouth or Wayzata has either already voted, or has chosen their candidates in this year’s election. It is a waste of valuable ink to try to convince anyone to pick my candidates over their own, so I won’t do that. But I would like to use my 250 words to humbly thank the very large number of people of our comfortable and formerly quiet suburb who chose of late to get involved in the civic process. There was a time when we gathered as friends or family and avoided talk of politics. Now, we gather (virtually, as of late) and write post cards asking others to get involved, or we stand on bridges shouting with LED gizmos, or write to our newspapers or, in rare cases, sport a bumper sticker or a politically meaningful garment.
There was a time when people spoke of Minnesota politics as a balance between the urban and the rural. There will always be that, but as of now, the suburbs have shown up to the party. What marks this change as positive is the fact that for the most part, the intensely engaged suburban groups are not out for their own benefit, or to jealousy guard the status quo. Rather, this bedroom community awakening is mostly about fairness, equity, and protection against the bankrupt politics of racism and classism. Long live our democracy!
Greg Laden
Plymouth
