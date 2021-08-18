To the Editor:
Minnetonka is a great place to live and raise a family. I have lived in Minnetonka for 50 years. I have raised my children here. Most of my nine grandchildren live here. I have bought and sold houses here. I have paid my taxes here. Basically, what I expect from local government is to maintain three things: clean water, decent roads which are plowed in the winter, and police/fire protection. That’s it. Thus far, the City of Minnetonka has done a good job in these areas. But a threat hangs over our city with the upcoming election on November 2nd. This is an off-year election, and the first time that votes will be tabulated via ranked-choice voting. Two at-large seats are open on the city council and Mayor Wiersum is up for re-election. Ranked-choice voting has a history of producing unintended results: weak leaders and radical zealots with an agenda. Take a look at the current state of Minneapolis. How did it get that way? It got that way through radical candidates elected by ranked-choice voting. Wake up, Minnetonka! It is imperative that you do research on the candidates and understand what they are proposing for our city. Some of the candidates have sweeping agendas to reshape Minnetonka. They believe there is a lot wrong with Minnetonka and they have big plans to fix you and our city. These changes will be for the worse. Local government is not the place for sweeping social experiments. I urge the residents of Minnetonka to educate themselves on the forthcoming election, both the candidates and the process of ranked choice voting, and to take it seriously. Wake up, Minnetonka!
Kari Lorence
Minnetonka
