To the editor:

Taking some time from the election hoopla, I would like to give a shout out to Life Time Plymouth and it’s new ARORA, which is a program for active agers. Having been a Life Time member for years, this new program offers seniors an opportunity to live healthier, stronger, and safer in a spectacular caring community. The program is geared towards being your own personal best. It is not about how much weight you can lose, rather is appreciates and understand bodies, which are aging and keeping them as healthy as possible and takes into consideration aching knees, tricky shoulders, and weak ankles.

