Taking some time from the election hoopla, I would like to give a shout out to Life Time Plymouth and it’s new ARORA, which is a program for active agers. Having been a Life Time member for years, this new program offers seniors an opportunity to live healthier, stronger, and safer in a spectacular caring community. The program is geared towards being your own personal best. It is not about how much weight you can lose, rather is appreciates and understand bodies, which are aging and keeping them as healthy as possible and takes into consideration aching knees, tricky shoulders, and weak ankles.
The goal is building, for me personally, stamina and balance, so if I do take that fall, my recovery will hopefully be easier and less painful. The actual goal, with balance is to avoid the fall itself. I feel safer walking in the winter, those pesky ice patches won’t get me. (Fingers crossed)
The community at Life Time is very much a “gathering of friends,” classes are well attended because of a couple of wonderful trainers. Coach Carrie and Coach Scott make stretching and getting up off the floor a fun distraction to aches and pains. Plymouth has the only senior ARORA program I aware of, but many of us are hoping this vision for senior health spreads.
I understand that this reads as “plug” however that is far from the truth. I wanted to share that my health and balance have improved. I have made friends with other seniors, and yes we talk about our pets and grandchildren, but not during class. I would encourage seniors who may be looking for “something to do” to stop by and visit.
