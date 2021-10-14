To the Editor:
Jim Leuthner will be a great representative for Ward 3 on the St. Louis Park City Council.
Jim Leuthner cares deeply for our community and has shown leadership by having served on the Capital Region Watershed Board and two years on the Environment and Sustainability Commission. Jim has also shown leadership in the carpenters’ union, including pushing for recruiting more diverse membership and economic opportunities for under-served communities. Jim holds multiple carpenters’ union leadership positions, including trustee, treasurer and delegate.
Jim and Ellen raised their daughter, Zoë, in St Louis Park and support the St. Louis Park Public Schools. Jim values the role the schools play in building our community and is looking forward to enhancing the existing partnerships formed between the City Council and the School Board to contain costs and improve services.
As a union carpenter, Jim will bring the perspective of many wage earners to the table. Having run for council once, I know how much preparation council members must do prior to public meetings. I have observed Jim run for City Council and School Board and realize how fully he is engaged in the work needed to successfully serve as a City Council member. I fully endorse Jim Leuthner for St. Louis Park City Council Ward 3.
Michael N Hindin
St. Louis Park
