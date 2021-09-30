To the editor:
I am pleased to support Jim Leuthner for St. Louis Park City Council for Ward 3. Leuthner has a unique blend of skills and experience that make him the ideal person to address the diverse concerns of our city and help guide us into the future.
Leuthner is a steward of the environment, which is demonstrated by the fact that he has a bachelor of arts in forestry, and by the fact that he has served on both the St. Louis Park Environment and Sustainability Commission and the Capitol Region Watershed District Board of Directors. Leuthner would be valuable to have on the city council to help guide the city in our goal of becoming carbon neutral.
Leuthner is tuned to the needs of our working families, including affordable housing and transit. Leuthner is currently a carpenter by trade, and he has served in varied leadership roles for many different labor union organizations. At the same time, Leuthner would also be a friend to business. He realizes the challenges of running a small business, having helped support his family’s water well business, then later their family farm and vineyard. Along with his general concern for the well-being of other people, I know from conversations with Jim that he also cares deeply about issues surrounding equity and inclusion.
With his broad experience in community service, and his passion about helping to sustain this community, Jim Leuthner deserves your vote Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Jim Beneke
St. Louis Park
