To the Editor:
This might be the only endorsement with its roots in the Southdale Weight Watchers studio. That’s where I met St. Louis Park City Council candidate Jim Leuthner and his wife, Ellen. When Jim learned I lived in St. Louis Park, he shared his passion for the Park.
I’d love to cast a ballot for Jim Leuthner, but I live outside Ward 3. Here’s why I’d vote Jim, if I could:
• Candidates often say they support “working people.” Jim Leuthner is “working people.” He makes his living as a union carpenter (and logs 20,000 steps per day doing it!) Like union teachers, mail carriers and nurses, Jim values living wages, affordable housing and health care.
• Jim’s a leader. I saw it the day I met him. He’s a guy who raises his hand, speaks up and shows up. No surprise union members elected him trustee and treasurer.
• Jim’s an activist. I once asked, “How do you know about all these rallies? I never find out until they’re over.” One reason I made get-out-the-vote phone calls in 2020 was because I’d seen Jim doing it.
• Jim’s plugged in when it comes to progressive issues. He does his homework, asks good questions and forms opinions. I’m amazed how much he geeks out on policy matters.
• Jim’s a committed environmentalist. I didn’t realize how much until I started writing this letter. He’s served on our Environment and Sustainability Commission and the Capital Region Watershed Board.
• Finally, he’s a really good guy. When I was very sick at the beginning of the pandemic, Jim and Ellen offered to make me matzo ball soup. To be safe, they left it on my stoop. When I brought it in, it was still warm. Nothing tastes as good as soup made from scratch by someone who’s worried about you.
Sorry to go on so long, but Jim’s a friend and a stellar community member. I think he deserves your vote on Election Day. Since I can’t vote for him, I hope you will.
Thanks for considering Jim Leuthner for St. Louis Park City Council,
Paula Engelking
St. Louis Park
