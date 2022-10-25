A letter dated Oct. 11th (Distressed by ‘voters guide’ mailers) accuses me of deceiving voters in the Voters Guide that compares the positions of Westlin and Hillen, and attributes statements to me that I did not make. Thank you to the Sun Sailor for allowing me to respond to these misrepresentations.
I stated that Westlin opposes reducing the Social Security tax. This was based on a lengthy tweet Westlin posted on Feb. 19, 2020, that states “While on its face [repeal] sounds like a good idea, … the big price tag on this bill could put other programs that seniors rely on at risk...” The argument she makes in the full tweet makes her opposition to the tax reduction clear.
The writer claims I want to “supercede” school boards with respect to curriculum. I’ve made no such statement, and the accusation reflects a lack of understanding of how curriculum decisions are made. I said I support “Legislative approval of academic standards.” School boards are required to base their curriculum on Minnesota’s Academic Standards (MN Statute 120B.021). Although the legislature formerly approved academic standards, today academic standards are determined by a process led by the Commissioner of Education – a political appointee. The perceived bias of the recently proposed Social Studies Standards reflects the political nature of this process. I believe decisions regarding curriculum should be left up to the parents and the people’s representatives, not the political bureaucracy.
Westlin attributes a position on abortion to me which is also completely fabricated. The source she cites is a deleted page found deep in the Internet Archive that says that my stated position was “based on research”. Those who “quoted” my position completely made it up. I’m shocked that Westlin, a lawyer, would re-quote something so obviously deceitful.
Statements made in the Voters Guide were sourced from Westlin’s website, her tweet above, and the HF2724 Public Safety bill she supports. I appreciate the voters’ time and diligence in learning the candidates’ positions.
