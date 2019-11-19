To the Editor:
We are strongly against the GreenStep Cities program because it will require the City of Plymouth to spend time and money on something that will not benefit the city. Our focus and resources are better spent on infrastructure, public safety and economic development.
The GreenStep Cities program is a clear example of local versus big government control. Beware of those saying: “I am from the government and I am here to help.” Be very careful when interacting with non-elected bureaucrats in state agencies and nonprofit organizations because they are looking to expand their influence.
GreenStep Cities is another state-developed program that was conceived at Clean Energy Resources Teams, a nonprofit organization, as a way to influence Minnesota cities to implement programs that are in theory developed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Today, GreenStep is controlled by CERT and the MN Pollution Control Agency with funding from the Metropolitan Council and state agencies.
Energy investment decisions in our economy are most efficient when made through a knowledgeable and free demand-supply marketplace without government influence.
Through GreenStep, the Metropolitan Council and the MN Pollution Control Agency have found a program from which they can expand influence and seek funding – that is what they do. If you want to find out who is benefiting from the program, follow the money.
We must be smart and not allow a few special interest activists control the future of Plymouth.
Bob and Linda Donley
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.