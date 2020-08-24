To the Editor:
I am a suburban mom of two adult males. I am college educated as are both of my sons.
I grew up on food stamps and free lunches because my alcoholic father left my mother to raise their eight children when I was in fifth grade. I could not be here without the help of a caring leadership that allowed me and my siblings to become taxpaying, working adults.
The policies that were developed when I was growing up, those that allowed us to thrive, have been gutted.
Luckily, the Minnesota Values Project, recently released by the DFL, demonstrates that our democratic leaders are devoted to leading us to a Minnesota where all of us can thrive. Every Minnesotan across race, class, gender and geography deserves to have what we need, and what I had growing up, to take care of ourselves and our families. Democratic leaders have committed care for us by funding health care, housing, education and transportation for all. While certain politicians and candidates try to divide us, saying there’s not enough to go around to keep the majority for themselves, we know if we all chip in our fair share we will have enough. Let’s support those who care for us this November.
Patsy Foster-Bolton
Minnetonka
