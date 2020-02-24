To the Editor:
This could be an exciting time for the City of Plymouth by choosing to be a champion for innovative green space. I challenge the mayor, our city council representatives and every resident of Plymouth to re-imagine a new green space for the Hollydale golf course acreage. In fact, let’s commence a community-wide challenge to generate ideas on how 160 acres of prime green space could be used to create a healthy environment that enables Plymouth residents to reconnect with nature, offer meaningful leisure activities and support positive recreation programs for people of all ages. The data is clear:
• According to the World Health Organization, green spaces can have positive impacts on mental health.
• Nature has a restorative effect on people, and is a good investment in their health, according to research by the University of Washington. Green spaces also provide social value, as they give communities a public meeting area.
• Walkable neighborhoods, parks and other green spaces draw people outside and foster social interactions, says the U.S. Environmental Protection Association.
• Green spaces provide the capacity to build social capital and strengthen community ties. Even community activities that involve maintaining these spaces – such as restoration and clean-up projects – can help strengthen ties.
• Plymouth residents have a high level of interest in preserving a healthy environment that includes parks and open space as well as activities and programs. As people become more enveloped by technology, they have a need to reconnect with the natural world around them. Recreation can provide not just wholesome, nature-based facilities, but also programs that can provide a philosophical basis for living in harmony with the world. 2040 City of Plymouth Comprehensive Plan.
Rezoning Hollydale for another housing development is fraught with problems and, quite frankly, the easy way out.
Preserving and re-imagining this green space is enveloped with positivity. Bring on the ideas … pickleball courts, outdoor sledding, a community garden, a splash pad to envy that of Maple Grove … the possibilities are endless.
Let’s all work together to create the best suburban green space imaginable!
Diane Slayton
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.