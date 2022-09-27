To the editor:
Minnesota Senate District 45B (Wayzata, Deephaven, Woodland, and portions of Minnetonka and Shorewood) is very fortunate to have the opportunity to re-elect Rep. Patty Acomb to the Minnesota House.
Patty has served in the House since 2019 and was previously a member of the Minnetonka City Council for seven years. With her natural resource background and passion to protect our environment, Patty also served on the Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission, the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District’s Policy Advisory Committee, and she is currently on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Government Advisory Committee. Patty has been a gift to everyone who cares about Minnesota’s natural spaces and is concerned about climate change.
Patty is a “doer.” She gets things done. In her first four years in the legislature, she authored crucial bills that became law in Minnesota. Examples include bills establishing a program to install solar energy systems on school buildings; funding a University of Minnesota climate research study; granting additional money to regional parks and trails; creating a framework for a nonprofit dedicated to energy efficiency to partner with businesses and utilities; and appropriating money for native bee surveys. Patty also helped create and currently chairs the Minnesota House Climate Caucus.
I’m grateful for Patty’s ceaseless work for environmental causes and her advocacy for strong public schools, health-care access and disability rights. And I’ve been awed by Patty’s unparalleled ability to listen to people of varying opinions, and to really hear their concerns, aspirations, and hopes. She wants to understand where folks are coming from and to bring everyone to the table. And she is always accessible to her constituency.
Lastly, she is a person of integrity. At a time when social trust is strained, it is vital that we have a person of honesty and strong character representing us. I can’t think of a stronger candidate than Rep. Acomb to work on behalf of the district’s communities. Please join me in re-electing Patty Acomb to the Minnesota State House in November!
Kit Bix
Minnetonka
