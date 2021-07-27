To the Editor:
In 1990 Minnetonka’s POST Plan (Parks, Open Spaces and Trails) designated several parks as preserves, limiting the types of recreation to honor and protect our unique natural amenities that define Minnetonka’s ecological heritage and differentiate us from many other local cities: vistas, remnants from the Big Woods, prairies, meadows, lakes, streams and wildlife. A new POST Plan is in the works and we are concerned that these key amenities are in danger of losing their conservation and low-impact use preserve status. We believe that there may be other parks that must be conserved in whole or in part.
Some city staff and council members have raised the question as to whether the term “preserve” is outdated and in need of updating, perhaps leading to a reclassification of our parks and their uses. Most recently, as a part of the POST Plan community outreach process, we noticed that the term “preserve” disappeared from some of the city’s maps and website park designations. Staff have utilized a parks map in their farmers market booth that mislabeled four of our parks as community parks. We also saw this map in Purgatory Park. We found similar omissions in the city’s website while noting not-yet-approved additions of park amenities. In addition, the city’s Pets in Parks web page does not reflect the leash ordinance and incorrectly states that off-leash dog walking is allowed in maintained natural areas. Lake Rose Community Preserve was not listed at all in the website. Similar issues were found in the city’s 2040 Master Plan document.
Staff has acknowledged mistakes and has been working on changes.
Losing our park preserves would diminish the character of Minnetonka as many of the key natural park amenities that we so love would disappear.
Please contact your city council members and the mayor to voice your support for the preservation and needed restoration of these important preserves. Also, please participate in the POST Plan Update - https://www.minnetonkamn.gov/services/projects/development-studies/parks-open-space-and-trail-system-plan-update
John Mirocha
Minnetonka
John Mirocha is president of the Friends of Minnetonka Parks, a nonprofit with members representing Minnetonka parks. He can be reached at mtkparks@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.