To the Editor:
Aug. 18 was the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. It is difficult to imagine that we, as a nation, so recently, told women they could not vote! The 19th amendment enfranchised 26 million to vote in the 1920 presidential election, but the powerful women’s voting bloc that so many politicians feared failed to fully materialize until decades later. Shortly after that 1920 adoption, the Women’s Party began to work on the Equal Rights Amendment, which they believed to be a necessary additional step to ensure equality. Three Presidents and Congress supported the act, it passed in 1972, but then it was politicized. It became the very beginning of our Big Divide.
We are a nation that seems to allow some of the most anti-women people ever to rise to power in business, the entertainment industry and politics. Witness the number of women leaders in other civilized governments. With all the accomplishments women have made in the past few decades, isn’t it time for Minnesota to pass this? It was passed once, but not enough other states voted for it. It expired.
Why hasn’t it passed when the opportunity was presented again? It languished for a lack of political interest at the start. Then when interest increased, we had a divided government that has now become even more divided. The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate has grabbed the opportunity to create another senseless squabble. They are arguing about tiny differences like opposing the word “gender” instead of the word “sex” for example, as too inclusive. It is not like Minnesota to pass up this opportunity. We have the power to change this in our own communities – let’s stop electing representatives whose values fit better in a bygone era.
Barbara Boldenow
Plymouth
