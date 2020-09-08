To the Editor:
As citizens who pay taxes and pay attention to what our elected representatives are doing, we expect fair and just policing. We expect police at all levels to value the lives of our family members equally, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or anything else about them. It is very obvious that in many police departments, this is not the policy. I feel fortunate to live in Plymouth where the policing seems to be pretty good, but I admit that as a white adult who drives a reasonably new car, I may not have the full experience to my credit.
I agree with calls to identify services provided by the police that may be better done by other agencies or individuals. We have for decades added jobs to the expectations of the police, but now maybe we should reverse that. We don’t need armed police officers to pick up stray animals in our neighborhoods, and I’m not sure that one single person, a police officer, can be trained to be a mental health expert, an expert at tactical driving techniques, competent at handling firearms, and to have a sufficient command of the law to know when exactly they need to let someone go and when to hold them – along with mastery of every other day-to-day duty of an officer. Not every 911 call requires an armed response, and I would like to see more thoughtful action from our leaders in the state legislature and city councils to move towards a more sensible and logical form of policing, which will require working across the aisle.
Sarah Eigenmann
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.