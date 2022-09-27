We will make some historical choices this fall when we choose who will represent us in the Minnesota Legislature. We can move forward or backward when it comes to many of the issues that face us, especially around reproductive rights. It is for this critical issue, along with common sense about climate change, gun violence and public safety, that I am supporting Rep. Kelly Morrison for the Minnesota Senate.
As a resident of Minnetonka, I care about clean air, clean water and climate change readiness. I know Kelly will take the lead and protect us and our natural resources. As a concerned citizen about my personal safety, I trust Kelly will support common sense gun laws that ensure guns are not in the wrong hands and that the police are supported in doing their job. As a woman, I care about all lives when it comes to abortions and know that Kelly, as a doctor and founder of the Minnesota House Reproductive Freedom Caucus, will ensure abortion rights are protected in Minnesota.
With abortion rights being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the power now lies in the hands of the states, and ultimately in the hands of the voters. When folks talk about “saving lives”, we need to remember there is more than one life at stake, and that these decisions should be made privately, not by politicians or by judges. I have known too many women who have had complications and life-threatening pregnancies who would have to forfeit their own lives for an unborn fetus if Minnesota bans abortions. These choices are deeply personal and emotional no matter what you believe and don’t need government interference. Kelly will ensure women have support for these decisions as well as comprehensive reproductive health care. She has a proven track record in her years as our state representative and we would be wise to send her to the state senate.
