To the Editor:
The extreme political polarization that we are living through has been building for years and came to a head on Jan. 6. It is a threat to our democracy, and our system of voting is a big part of the problem.
The system rewards negative, divisive campaigning, creates spoiler dynamics whenever three or more people run, and can result in winners who don’t need to earn support from a majority of voters. This is no way to run and win elections.
It’s time for change.
Ranked-choice voting is the best solution available to create a system in which candidates are encouraged to build coalitions, earn broad majority support to win and be responsive to that majority once in office.
I can’t wait to use ranked-choice voting in Minnetonka and hope that the Minnesota Legislature will pass ranked-choice voting for our state. Now is the time to contact your legislators here in Minnetonka, Reps. Patty Acomb and Laurie Pryor and Sens. Ann Johnson Stewart and Steve Cwodzinski, and urge them to support this bill.
Let’s make 2021 the year for ranked-choice voting!
Chris Barry
Minnetonka
