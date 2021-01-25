To the Editor:
I am profoundly disappointed in the Plymouth Planning Commission. They have put the economic distress of the Mission Ponds Homeowners Association ahead of the welfare of our community. With the reguiding and rezoning, a sale of the property and construction is imminent.
Sadly, residents directly impacted were ignored, despite a petition and letters and e-mails opposing the reguiding. It has been an outlot as long as we have lived here, for 33 years. It is part of the Bassett Creek watershed system and is considered protected wetland. Building on that property would require easements for drainage that flows into Medicine Lake, a protected water source.
The environmental change during any construction could be catastrophic to some of the endangered and fragile woodland flowers running along the pond and creek: Trout Lilies, Hepatica, Lady Slippers and Bloodroot, to name a few. Many of us have worked long and hard to keep the wildlife habitat healthy. Construction can, in a few days, destroy all of our hard work. The trees contain homes for owls, pileated woodpeckers, blue birds and indigo buntings. Wood ducks have been returning to their natural habitat because of our dedication to preserving the area. Clearing the brush would remove food and shelter from the wildlife.
But sadly, all of those issues were ignored by the commission. Mission Ponds is in search of some financial bailouts on a 35-year-old Homeowners Association. The reguiding and rezoning may help Mission Ponds financially in the short term. It appears that the Plymouth Planning Commission has put the financial gain of Mission Ponds over the wishes of Mission Hills residents. Let’s hope the City Council takes its residents’ concerns seriously.
Linda Carvel
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.