To the Editor:
Paul Hillen is running for Plymouth City Council member at-large. I’ve known Paul for 20 years and watched him raise his family while selflessly volunteering time to coach our kids and continuously getting involved in the community. Thirty years ago, Plymouth was a small city. Now, Plymouth’s ranked as one of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota.
The past 10 years growth brought crowded schools, less parks and green space, busy roads and constant traffic. In 2008, Money Magazine voted our city as the #1 Best Place to Live in America. If you read why, it was because of our active outdoor culture. This has diminished considerably in the past 12 years mostly due to our City Council appetite to continue to over-develop what little green space still exists. During the past five years, Plymouth City Council has not denied a developer’s plat application. Today, Plymouth ranks second to last in parks and recreational green space per capita than any city in the western suburbs of similar size.
In 2018, our city council approved a $52 million expansion of our community center. Let that sink in! What does $52 million buy you? Two gyms (already one every 2 miles in Plymouth), meeting rooms, aerobic/dance studio and ballroom. This $52 million expansion is estimated to cost taxpayers between $80 and $200 a year in increased property taxes. Over 10 years, that’s approximately $1,000 to $2,000 increased taxes. And Four Seasons Mall? It’s been an eyesore to our community for 11 years!
Plymouth needs a leader who knows how to manage a budget and bring private investment into Plymouth!
It’s time for a leadership change. Paul is smart, innovative and a great communicator, just what we need now in Plymouth. Paul’s platform addresses these concerns and build around these major issues:
1. Strategic city planning and redevelopment
2. Responsible spending of taxpayers’ dollars
3. Public safety
4. Preservation of recreational land and green space
5. Accountability and Transparency
If you want Plymouth to get back to the #1 place to live, vote Paul Hillen for Plymouth City Council.
Steve Wexler
Plymouth
