To the Editor:
As a registered nurse, I’ve seen firsthand the harm caused by the expense and inaccessibility of our health care system. I’ve worked with many patients who put off badly needed visits to the doctor or hospital for a long time because they had to spend the money on other necessities like food or housing, and the effects of those delays are consequential.
It’s heartbreaking that in the wealthiest country in the world, so many Minnesotans are forced to make those choices and endanger themselves and their families because their employers can’t or won’t invest in adequate coverage, or any coverage at all, and we’ve seen this get worse during COVID-19 with so many layoffs.
I’d like to see Minnesota be a national leader in electing state and federal legislators who will take real action on the unreasonable costs of health insurance, many prescription drugs, and medical procedures, and will work to get some of these big money hungry companies out of the health insurance market. The last thing we need is more politicians who use scare tactics and false arguments to convince voters that the current state of health care in our country is acceptable and that any changes would only make things worse for everyone.
We health care professionals, who see the realities of the system up-close everyday, know that a better world is possible, where we can all meet our health care needs without having to worry about bankruptcy. This fall, let’s elect legislators who share that view.
Mary Francis
Minnetonka
