As a former St. Louis Park School Board member, I can answer “why” no one knew about the unforeseen costs related to the last Bond for Building. It’s the long lead time from planning to execution plus a global pandemic.
The board hired Rob Metz as superintendent in 2013. He convened a new Strategic Planning Committee that in turn convened a Facilities Improvement Committee. Hours and months went into the planning for that recommendation to the School Board, who ultimately decided what to include in that bond and how much to ask for.
Each year, the Strategic Planning Committee meets to evaluate the previous year and do a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats analysis. Back in 2015 and until COVID-19, I can promise you that a global pandemic and the vagaries of state, county, regional and federal rule-making related to building requirements were not on anyone’s radar.
Superintendent Astein Osei fulfilled all elements of the Metz years’ Strategic Plan that he inherited. When that plan expired, he convened a group of stakeholders to create the current plan. Again, COVID-19 impacted that planning and execution process.
Please honor the work of the students, teachers, families and community members by voting yes to not only finish off the original work but tackle the ongoing backlog of building maintenance, technology needs, etc.
We live in a great community with great schools and great property values. Let’s keep that going with the understanding that the School Board is the only elected body that is required to ask permission from constituents for funding. The city, county, regional, state and federal governments all impose it.
Karen Waters
St. Louis Park
Karen Waters is a former St. Louis Park School Board member.
