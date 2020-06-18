To the Editor:

Clearly, we need to reform how policing works in this country and in Minnesota, but in order to fix a problem, we have to not only admit we have a problem (and I think we are already doing that) but we also need to measure and quantify it.

We need to ask our legislative leaders and representatives to ensure that complaints about police misconduct are being properly collected and recorded and that data on the use of force by police is readily available and accurate.

Greg Laden

Plymouth

