To the Editor:
Clearly, we need to reform how policing works in this country and in Minnesota, but in order to fix a problem, we have to not only admit we have a problem (and I think we are already doing that) but we also need to measure and quantify it.
We need to ask our legislative leaders and representatives to ensure that complaints about police misconduct are being properly collected and recorded and that data on the use of force by police is readily available and accurate.
Greg Laden
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.