To the Editor:
I write on behalf of my church, St. Barnabas Lutheran of Plymouth. We collaborate with more than 100 congregations across the metro area in the vision that “all people have a home.” I write with concern for the funding of housing, shelter and supportive services in Minnesota. The wisdom of our faith traditions calls on us to show compassion for the most vulnerable at the center of our decision making. As you work to finalize the bills in this special session on June 15, I hope that our legislators from both sides of the aisle support the request for $100 million for emergency housing assistance, and $200 million for housing bonds. I recognize that at this time in particular, there are many worthy causes, all in need of funding.
Through our work with Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, our congregations provide shelter year-round to families experiencing homelessness. We’ve heard their stories and witnessed the challenges of parenting and planning for the future without a stable home. The situation has become even more critical as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Affordable housing is often one of the hardest resources to find.
Our collaborative currently maintains homes for over 800 residents across the Twin Cities. Many of these quality homes feature on-site supportive services to empower residents to succeed as they pursue employment, mental health, and healing of family relationships. Upcoming projects include family supportive housing in Hopkins, north Minneapolis and Scott County, and for Native American adults in downtown Minneapolis in partnership with the Red Lake Nation.
It takes more than hard work and strong partnerships to bring to life our vision that all people have a home. We must make bold public investments so that together, we can find solutions at the scale of the affordable housing crisis.
We are counting on our senators and representatives from both parties, particularly Senator Paul Anderson, to put the needs of people with the lowest incomes at the center and invest in a future in which all people have a home.
Thank you for your service on behalf of all Minnesotans.
Roberta “Bobbi” Dering
Plymouth
