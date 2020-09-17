To the Editor:
I have a 7-year old who started second grade at Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School. Our school district has given parents the option for either distance learning or a future hybrid model where students will have in-person instruction two days a week and learn at home for two days. There will be no structured classes on Wednesday, and we don’t know if there will be live afternoon classes. It’s difficult for a child to learn when they’re only in class part of the week.
I don’t blame our school district or our state leaders for the uncertainty. They are doing the best they can under the circumstances but the reality is they’ve been left to fend for themselves. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump claimed coronavirus would disappear in a few months. It hasn’t. Now school districts and states are left scrambling to figure out a plan. Working parents, in turn, must figure out who can watch the kids when class isn’t happening. And in the end, our children’s education suffers.
Recently, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said the pandemic was “a good thing” for schools because it forced them to make long-overdue changes. Contrast that with what Minnesota leaders are saying, which is that we need to follow science and recognize schools like ours are in difficult positions.
When Joe Biden talks about school reopening, he recognizes how tough the last several months have been for parents, students and teachers. Families like mine appreciate that and appreciate leaders thinking about what Minnesota families are going through.
Susie Kaufman
St. Louis Park
