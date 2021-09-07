To the Editor:
Last school year was hard on kids, on parents, on teachers and on school boards. I was pleasantly surprised to see that both Anne Casey and Mary Tomback were willing to continue this difficult job. But I am also excited to see that a new name will be on the ballot this fall: Abdihakim Ibrahim.
I had the chance to speak with Abdihakim recently, and I was impressed by his passion for our community and his patience explaining how different our schools can be for the children of immigrants. St. Louis Park has made public commitments to improve equity through diversity and inclusion, but I believe he will bring a needed perspective to the discussion.
With three candidates for three seats, we already know the outcome of this election, but as voters and constituents, the next two months are still a chance to learn more about the people who will be guiding our schools. I encourage everyone to reach out to Anne, Mary and Abdihakim. Share your hopes and concerns but also listen to what they have to say.
Together we can make a great district even better.
Matt Flory
St. Louis Park
