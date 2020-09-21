To the Editor:
Chris LaTondresse is the leader we need on the Hennepin County Board. For the past three years, we have followed and supported Chris’s steady, forward-thinking leadership on the Hopkins School Board. His experience working in government at all levels, including his time as a member of the Obama administration, is evident to anyone who watches Hopkins School Board meetings like we do. As vice chair of the Hopkins School Board, Chris’s servant leadership through the COVID-19 crisis, including educating and feeding thousands of our wonderful Hopkins Schools students and stabilizing a $100 million budget, has been remarkable.
He digs into the hard work of governance by listening to a diverse range of community members, collaborating effectively with his colleagues, and carefully researching all angles of an issue before making an informed decision. We could not be more excited about the possibility of him representing us as the next Hennepin County Commissioner for District 6. Please join us in voting for Chris LaTondresse.
Barb and Dan Westmoreland
Minnetonka
