To the Editor:
Serving alongside Chris LaTondresse on the Hopkins School Board has been an honor, and convinced me that he’s the right leader at the right time to represent all of us as Hennepin County Commissioner for District 6. It’s no surprise Chris has earned endorsements from leaders across the political spectrum, including retiring District 6 Commissioner Jan Callison, former Gov. Arne Carlson, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and many of our colleagues in non-partisan local government.
In our time serving together, Chris has used his wealth of experience and connections to strengthen our community. He brought the Upstream Project, a national initiative to prevent youth homelessness to our school district, making us the first district in the nation to pilot a program to help identify students at risk of experiencing homelessness and support them and their caregivers before this becomes their reality.
Together, we’ve advocated for affordable housing because we know that stable housing is one of the greatest predictors of student wellness and success. We’ve done the hard and necessary work of balancing a $100 million budget in the midst of COVID-19 to set up our district for long-term success and avoid substantial increases for our local taxpayers.
We’ve listened to our students, families and staff, and made challenging and necessary policy and budget decisions to create the conditions for all students to thrive by investing in mental health and creating safe and authentically inclusive school environments. As the demographics and needs of our District 6 community evolve, we need a commissioner with his experience and commitment to making living, learning and working conditions better for all of us, including our community members who have been rendered most disadvantaged by our current systems and practices. For all of these reasons and more, as a lifelong resident of District 6, I will be voting for Chris LaTondresse for Hennepin County Commissioner, and I urge you to join me.
Jen Westmoreland Bouchard
Minnetonka
Bouchard is chair of the Hopkins School Board
