To the Editor:
As former Minnetonka City Manager and current Three Rivers Park Commissioner, I am supporting Chris LaTondresse as our next District 6 Hennepin County Commissioner.
Our communities have been exceptionally well served by retiring Commissioner Jan Callison, and I believe Chris has the experience and ability to continue to meet the significant challenges we face.
I have had the opportunity to speak with Chris on several occasions about those challenges, and I am confident he is committed to protecting the environmental heritage we all treasure. With his service as vice chair of the Hopkins School Board, he also has the proven skills to responsibly manage our tax dollars by making the tough decisions.
I hope you will consider joining me in voting for Chris LaTondresse as our next Hennepin County Commissioner.
John Gunyou
Minnetonka
