To the Editor:

Laser toys should be monitored by parents to avoid harm to innocent bystanders. My husband I were driving on Highland Avenue in Minnetonka when a bright laser came out of a window, which appeared to be intentionally aimed at our car. I have a neurological condition which is severely impacted by laser or strobe lights and it took me a few days to fully recover from this seeming prank by a minor. I hope parents are alert to the potential harm caused when laser toys are allowed to be used without supervision.

Ginny Mathews

Minnetonka

Load comments