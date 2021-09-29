To the Editor:
I am concerned about the lack of leadership and responsibility for citizens’ health currently demonstrated by the mayor and other leaders in Minnetonka. They recently rescinded a mask requirement for people when in city properties, including city hall and Williston Fitness Center. Signs “request” people wear masks, but they’re not required. Families with unvaccinated children, the immunocompromised, and seniors use Williston every week. Now seniors are likely experiencing waning vaccine effectiveness about eight months after injections; in other words, now.
This lack of mask requirement forces citizens serving on public commissions and task forces, like myself, to decide, “Am I going to risk my life tonight to go to this meeting?” These three-hour meetings are open to the public, and some members and public attendees don’t mask up.
This decision to rescind the mask requirement was made while the Delta variant rapidly spreads. The state’s ICU beds are currently 95% full.
Technically, this was the decision of the city manager, but Mayor Brad Wiersum didn’t stop it and issued a letter to residents telling us we need to be careful.
THIS is responsible leadership?
If they can’t get the simple things right like protecting lives of children and seniors, then I believe it’s time for a change.
Letters requesting city-wide mask mandates to the mayor, city manager and city council from citizens and elected leaders resulted in no action. It’s an election year. Perhaps the mayor doesn’t want to alienate his party by supporting a mask mandate.
But this should not be about getting re-elected. This is about protecting people’s lives now and in the future.
Please, install a city-wide mask mandate throughout Minnetonka and in Minnetonka city buildings NOW to protect all citizens and especially our unvaccinated children, our immunocompromised, and our seniors. Citizens shouldn’t have to plead with elected officials to do the right thing to save our lives. Sadly, this generation of children may be forever impacted by the poor decisions made by our current leaders.
Mary Pat Blake
Minnetonka
