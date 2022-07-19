I met St. Louis Park City Council member Larry Kraft in the fall of 2014, when I was a sophomore at St. Louis Park High School. At the time, I was leading the high school’s environmental club and had recently joined the St. Louis Park Environment and Sustainability Commission as a youth member. A fellow commissioner introduced me to Larry, who then served as the executive director of iMatter, a youth-driven climate change organization.
Larry had bold ambitions for St. Louis Park, and now in 2022, he’s determined to advance climate action across the entire state of Minnesota.
I admire Larry for his investment in both climate change issues and in young people.
Through his past and continued work with young people in St. Louis Park, he has empowered the next generation of leaders and decision-makers to advocate for what they believe in.
What’s more, without Larry’s mentorship and climate advocacy, St. Louis Park’s climate action would not be where it is today; the city owes its current climate action plan in large part to Larry’s leadership. Larry has also been one of the most influential forces in my life as a young climate leader, and I credit him for encouraging me along the path that I’m on today as a graduate of Stanford University’s Earth Systems program.
Larry is the climate leader we need in the Minnesota legislature. Larry’s commitment to just climate policies is unwavering. One of his greatest strengths is his ability to advocate for climate action as one part of the broader fight for equitable social and economic policies. As a representative, Larry will fight for just climate policies, but he will also support policies that improve Minnesotans’ lives across all fronts, whether it’s health care, affordable housing, racial equity, education, or other issues impacting our state.
Larry’s passion and commitment to a better future continue to inspire me. Larry will be a great asset to our state. I wholeheartedly support him, and I ask that you support him, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.