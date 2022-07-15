I am proud to write this letter of support for Larry Kraft, who is running for Minnesota House, representing House District 46A.
I am fortunate to serve on the St. Louis Park City Council with Larry. While I have spent the last few years getting to know him as a colleague, my first introduction to him was when he was a candidate for the at-large position on the council. I was aware of his activism and push toward policies to address climate change, but he reached out to me because he was interested in my volunteerism on an issue that is dear to me: affordable housing. I learned then that if Larry isn’t especially well-versed on an issue, he would actively seek others’ perspectives and work to understand differing point of views.
I have also observed that same approach on the council as his colleague. He is a gatherer of information, wanting to ensure he has enough knowledge and background to make an informed decision in service to our city’s citizens.
On issues where he is well-versed, he is an enthusiastic teacher and collaborator. On issues where he is curious, he takes the time to learn and find how they intersect with issues he has deep understanding of.
As one of Larry’s two colleagues of color on the council, he is deeply respectful of my lived experience and how it relates to policies under discussion. I would expect Larry to carry that same value to the Minnesota Legislature.
I hope you join me in support of Larry Kraft for Minnesota House District 46A.
Lynette Dumalag
St. Louis Park
Lynette Dumalag represents Ward 2 on the St. Louis Park City Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.