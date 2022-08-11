To the Editor:
I support Larry Kraft for state representative because he has always supported young people like me and others who often go voiceless.
To the Editor:
I support Larry Kraft for state representative because he has always supported young people like me and others who often go voiceless.
While I was at St. Louis Park High School, Larry helped advise our environmental club Roots and Shoots. He showed up week after week to our early morning meetings and made sure we were supported in building a greener school and city.
He also helped us get involved statewide. Throughout 2018 and 2019, he was there for us as we attempted to launch the Minnesota Green New Deal. He helped connect us to lawmakers and policy experts, all while centering our perspective as youth and ensuring us ample opportunities to grow through our work. When the group fell apart, Larry helped us navigate interpersonal conflict and stay engaged with environmental work even as it became easy to grow disenchanted with the process.
Larry continues to focus on uplifting youth and other disenfranchised voices through his service in public office. In his 2019 campaign for St. Louis Park City Council, Larry consistently prioritized youth involvement and raising turnout among young people. He even offered me the opportunity to manage his campaign, which brought with it connections and experience that have helped me continue my environmental work.
Once elected, Larry will be an incredible voice for St. Louis Park. I’m sure he will quickly make his presence and the needs of our city known in St. Paul through his kindness, strong principles, pragmatism and love of ice cream! Back home, I know Larry will continue to foster youth leadership in the city and seek the input of all communities, including those so commonly excluded from the political process.
When you meet Larry, if you have not already, I know he will be more than happy to learn about the issues most important to you. And, of course, about your favorite ice cream flavor.
Gabe Kaplan
St. Louis Park
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.