I am writing today to urge your readers to vote for Larry Kraft for Minnesota State Representative District 46A.
Several years ago, I became increasingly concerned about the lack of action being taken to address climate change. A global issue like that can make one feel helpless, so I decided to see what I could do on the local level. I discovered that Larry was running for an at-large seat on the St Louis Park City Council on a climate change-centered platform. I got to know Larry well in the following months as I volunteered on his campaign, and I can attest to how committed he is to truly serving his constituents and always listening first. I count myself as lucky to be represented by him.
In just a couple of years, Larry accomplished a great deal, leading St Louis Park to declare a climate emergency and passing an appropriately strong climate action plan for our city. He also formed the MN Cities Climate Caucus, a broad coalition of cities all across the state. This experience gives him a unique advantage in forwarding the bold action we have taken to the Minnesota Legislature.
I am fortunate to be a mother of two boys, and this year especially, my fundamental right to control my own reproductive decisions is top of mind. I believe that if we don’t have sovereignty over our own bodies, we are not free. I know that Larry will be a strong advocate for the preservation of reproductive healthcare in our state.
There are many issues that we must all consider when deciding who to vote for. I have explained how Larry has delivered on two of the most important issues to me, but I trust that no matter what comes up, that he will be a thoughtful, inclusive and prudent leader.
Please vote for Larry Kraft for Minnesota House District 46A.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.