To the Editor:
I am supporting Larry Kraft for state representative for our Minnesota House seat 46A because he is willing to work hard for a vision of our future that I share. That includes:
• Sensible gun reform so we have freedom from being a victim of gun violence
• Public safety reform so we all have freedom to live in safe communities
• Reproductive freedom so women and their partners have choice in planning their families
• Funding our public schools adequately so that all children have the freedom to work up to their potential
• Academic freedom so educators can teach all of U.S. history – the good and the bad, so that children become discerning and caring citizens
• And Larry’s signature passion, which is fundamental to everything – aggressively protecting our environment. Climate change is not in the future. It is happening now and will get worse if we don’t act quickly. Climate change will impact most of the freedoms we enjoy today.
Larry knows it will take a team to create the political will and policies to accomplish these goals. That is why he is doing the work to reach out and listen to all future voters by door knocking at St. Louis Park houses and our often overlooked multi-family housing, too.
Larry is also working to help elect other legislative candidates in swing districts and statewide candidates who also support these goals.
We voters are part of the team, too, and we all need to do our part. We should not despair and sit out this election. We should appreciate that not all politicians are the same – they are not. We must help by voting, and not just for one candidate. Look at the whole ballot and learn about the candidates who also support these goals. I recommend going to mnvotes.org to learn:
• Who the candidates are
• How to register to vote
• How to vote either in person or by mail
You may vote early either in person or by mail starting Friday, Sept. 23.
Please exercise your most important right – the right to vote – to preserve our freedoms.
Betsy Baker
St. Louis Park
