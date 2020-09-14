To the Editor:
Big changes are coming to Hennepin County. With the pandemic and the effects to our economy and our communities, we must have good people in government. I’d like to recommend my friend, Kevin Anderson.
Kevin and Minnesotans like him are why I was eager to return after being on one coast or the other for 30-plus years. Kevin grew up in central Minnesota. I’m not sure if that’s why he’s easy to be around or why he takes the time to really listen. But Kevin is a quietly competent, very caring man with many skills and talents. Politics wasn’t his long-term goal. Helping and serving others is important to Kevin – for years that meant leading at his church. Now, he’s stepping up, ready to work for us in government.
As Hennepin County moves through this difficult time and begins to recover and rebuild, decisions made by our commissioners will guide our future in many ways. Kevin knows, through his work as both a technology problem solver and a church leader, how to work toward ideals when funds are limited. I trust Kevin to search out new solutions, work with his colleagues and make tough, reasoned choices.
Kevin has lived in Hennepin County 15 years, with Maple Grove his home base these last eight years. Over that time, Kevin became attuned to how District 7 is changing and its critical needs, particularly in transportation infrastructure, making progress on a liveable environment and affordable homes. With four young children at home, Kevin is personally invested in a thriving future for Hennepin residents. Although he’s a friendly guy who works well with others, he’ll insist District 7 gets a fair share of resources.
The character of the people we elect to serve us in government is important. With his strong, steady commitment to community plus his experience balancing needs within budgets, I believe Kevin will be a wise public servant. Get to know Kevin Anderson starting at his website votekevinanderson.com. I think you’ll be pleased to have Kevin Anderson as your Hennepin County commissioner.
Clara McIver
Plymouth
