To the Editor:
During his life, Kendall Qualls has been called many things – ghetto kid, trailer trash, veteran, successful businessman, husband, father – but as a child, he never dreamed he’d be called a candidate for the U.S. Congress. Kendall didn’t have a life of privilege. He grew up in poverty and success came the old-fashioned way: Kendall earned it by pursuing the American dream. His opponent, Dean Phillips, by contrast grew up with wealth and is the fifth richest member of Congress. Kendall understands all of us and will work to represent his constituents well in Congress.
Kendall will work to protect our families, our jobs and our neighborhoods, focus on revitalizing and strengthening our economy, and use his experience as a vice president of a Fortune 100 health care company to improve healthcare, lower costs and empower patients with price transparency. Kendell will work for unity while his opponent has not as he voted 100% with the majority leader of the House, Nancy Pelosi.
See KendallForCongress.org for more good news and join me in supporting Kendall.
Sherry Swanson
Plymouth
