To the Editor:
One of the many reasons I will vote for Kendall Qualls, the Republican-endorsed candidate for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District is found in his pledge to us when he becomes our representative.
In his pledge, written this month, he shows his notice and concern for those of us impacted by COVID-19, including people who have lost their jobs or are living on reduced incomes and others who have closed their business.
He was successful both in the Army and corporate America. As an officer, he says he witnessed countless leaders, and he practiced it himself, never allowing soldiers endure a hardship that he and other officers wouldn’t go through first. In business, he saw leaders share part of their incomes during times of hardships to help employees keep their jobs and support their families. Impressively, using that experience as a guide, Kendall states in his pledge that he will, when elected to Congress, either reduce his salary by 20% or donate the equivalent amount to local charities, to help those Minnesotans impacted by the economic fallout of COVID-19.
Kendall Qualls is the right choice for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District.
I encourage you to check out kendallforcongress.com.
Darrell Main
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.