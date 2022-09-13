I have voted for candidates from different parties. I try to vote for the person, not the party. One of the things I look for is a candidate’s willingness to work across the aisle. If we want progress in our state on some of our tough issues (crime, education, the economy), we must choose candidates who are willing to work with others.
I’m guessing readers of this letter are tired of politicians who act like children—standing in their own sandboxes, pointing fingers and yelling across the playground at some other child or group, blaming them for everything. Children haven’t learned the skills of playing together despite different wants. Adults supposedly have, though I think some of our elected representatives missed that year of grade school.
I have found a candidate who learned those skills well: Representative Kelly Morrison, who is running for state Senate District 45. During the past four years, while party entrenchment and polarization has stalled meaningful action in the MN Legislature repeatedly, Kelly got 28 bills passed in the House. These bills, resulting from bipartisan partnerships, reduced the cost of prescription drugs, expanded access to mental healthcare, worked to reduce crime and increase funding for law enforcement, provided funding for aquatic invasive species mitigation—to name a few.
Kelly is a sixth-generation Minnesotan who has lived for a long time in the area that she will represent in the senate—she understands our issues. She is also one of the hardest working representatives I’ve ever seen; she’s held almost 25 town hall meetings to hear from her constituents in the district while also working as a physician and parenting three children. We need Kelly Morrison in the Minnesota Senate to get good work done.
